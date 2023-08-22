‘And Just Like That…’ renewed for another season ahead of season 2 finale

‘And Just Like That…’ season 2 finale will air on Max this Thursday

As And Just Like That... season 2 finale approaches, speculation arose among fans that the episode might conclude the series; however, the streaming platform has officially confirmed the renewal of the Sex and the City revival for another exciting season.

Michael Patrick King, the executive producer, expressed his enthusiasm in an official statement about the valuable opportunity to continue unraveling the narratives of the beloved characters of the show: namely, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), along with the fresh additions who have become integral parts of And Just Like That during the course of seasons 1 and 2.

“We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors,” he said. “And Just Like That… Here comes season three.”

Given the series' impressive achievement as the top-viewed show and the leading original content on the streaming platform, Sarah Aubrey, Max's Head of Original Content, expressed her anticipation for fans to delve into even more captivating content.

“As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories,” she said in a statement. “We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers.”

While the lineup for the upcoming season 3 has not been disclosed, enthusiasts can likely anticipate the reprisal of Parker, Nixon, Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Christopher Jackson, Evan Handler, and John Corbett.

Scheduled for release this Thursday on Max, the season 2 finale of And Just Like That will notably include a special appearance by Kim Cattrall, who will make a cameo as her cherished Sex and the City character, Samantha Jones.