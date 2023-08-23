 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Meghan Markle warned not to 'push King Charles so far' with attacks

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of testing King Charles’ patience.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have time and again complained about their life as former senior royal members of the family, have now been ostracised.

Former royal editor of the Sun, Charles Rae reveals: "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become total outcasts. They’ve had their HRH titles stripped from the royal family website."

The expert then told TalkTv: “You can only push someone like King Charles so far, and Harry and Meghan have pushed him right to the limit. It’s only right that they are now ostracised."

He added: "They’re no longer invited to any of the upcoming royal events. However, there is no official memorial for Queen Elizabeth."

The expert then pointed out that the couple has done "everything they can to upset the royal family."

He recalled: “Oprah Winfrey, the Netflix series, slagging off the royal family. They weren’t exactly supportive of the royal family then, as opposed to the royal family being continually supportive of those two all the way through."

