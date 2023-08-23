 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Bianca Censori has Kanye West ‘submitting’: ‘He’s wrapped around her finger’

Bianca Censori appears to have Kanye West wrapped completely around her fingers, in submission.

Insights into the world of body language, and the couple’s relationship behind the scenes has been brought to light by expert Judi James.

She broke everything down during one of her most candid interviews with The Mirror.

During the course of this chat, she shed light into “smitten and maybe even submissive” dynamic the couple have going.

For those unversed, these comparisons have all been made while referencing Kanye’s prior relationship with other stars, most notably Kim Kardashian.

Ms James also went as far as to say that Bianca appears to have “turned Kanye’s scowl upside down” given that the rapper “appears soppy and even slightly shy” around her.

This became evident even more so during the couple’s public interactions, since Bianca seems to make Kanye “slight giddy by her presence.”

However, at the same time, Ms James notes that this could be a planned approach because he seems not to be promising his “alpha credential.”

He even “looks really happy sitting listening to her, which, as body language poses go, is a bit of a first for him.”

Before signing off the expert also went as far as to add, “Their set poses might suggest Kanye is still in signature dominant, arrogant and visually dour or sulky mode in this relationship but his more casual and authentic body language with Bianca here hints that the fashionista is actually smitten and maybe even submissive with his wife.”

