Billie Eilish stuns fans with latest move: 'Omg she's so humble'

Billie Eilish is a self-made woman and utterly comfortable without the A-list celebrity treatment.

Corroborating the fact, a recent clip went viral on Tiktok, which claimed to have spotted the Academy winner on the flight but, surprisingly, in economy class, according to The Sun.

A excited fan wrote the video's caption, which raked in 900,000 times, “POV: When you spot Billie Eilish for free.” With one user adding, "Omg she is so humble being in economy!!"

Seemingly sitting on the window seat, the No Time To Die crooner shared a snap on her Instagram story confirming to be on the plane as she sported a beanie with all-blue stars and with the sunlight – her blue eyes sparkled.



It is unclear, however, the whereabouts of the flight or where the popstar boarded the plane.

The 21-year-old reason to fly commercial can be understood from her unwavering stance on climate change.

Last year, the Lovely singer shared that her climate activism obliged her to “refuse to fly private and is committed to finding unusual workarounds for travel.”

Moreover, in the Vogue interview, she expressed antipathy to the plans due to their carbon emission, adding, "I have to take planes. I hate it."