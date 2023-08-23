Elton John sends birthday greetings to Dua Lipa

British singer Sir Elton John was prominent among thousands of people who sent birthday greetings to Dua Lipa.

Using his Instagram stories, John shared a throwback picture with the "Levitating" singer and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dua Lipa. Love you to the moon and back."

Dua Lipa, who turned 28 on Tuesday, thanked her fans who sent birthday wishes to her online.



Thousands of people reacted to her Instagram post which contained some pictures featuring the scantly clad singer.

Dua celebrated her birthday a day after the singer marked the 8th anniversary of her first single New Love.

Billboard wrote that the milestone is a special one for the pop star due to it being the first track she ever released, kickstarting her career in pop music.



