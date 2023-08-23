 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ (Taylor’s Version) debuts in Amazon series ‘Wilderness’

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The global premiere of Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of the song Look What You Made Me Do, originally featured on her 2017 album Reputation, took place through a teaser for an upcoming Amazon Original series on Wednesday.

The track, now titled Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version), has been unveiled as the chosen song for the opening credits of the new psychological thriller series titled Wilderness. 

The series revolves around a British couple who undertake a road trip across America following the wife's discovery of her husband's infidelity.

The reimagined rendition of Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version) resonates with Liv's (portrayed by Jenna Coleman) evolution in the face of her shattered "happily-ever-after," which swiftly morphs into a haunting ordeal upon her revelation of her husband Will's (played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen) affair. This insight comes from an official press release announcing the development.

Remarkably, this release marks the initial re-release of a track from Swift's Reputation album.

The series also features notable talents like Ashley Benson, known for her role in Pretty Little Liars, and Eric Balfour, recognized from his work in 24.

The official synopsis reads, “Liv becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury.”

“The couple embark on an American road trip Liv’s fantasized about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas," the synopsis adds. "For Will, it’s a chance to make amends; for Liv, it’s a very different prospect — a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge. Look what he made her do … ”

