 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘I'll never forget’: Drake honors Kobe Bryant on stage during L.A show – Watch

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Drake recounted his first meeting with Kobe Bryant on Lil Waynes bus
Drake recounted his first meeting with Kobe Bryant on Lil Wayne's bus 

In honor of what would have been Kobe Bryant's 45th birthday, Drake commemorated the legacy of the NBA icon during his recent performances on the It's All a Blur Tour at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. 

During these shows, he also took a moment to reflect on his initial meeting with  Bryant. As he spoke to the crowd between songs, a fan gave him one of Bryant’s jerseys and he said, "I'm gonna hold this up, 'cause we gotta show love to Kobe one time," he said, according to fan-filmed videos on social media.

"Y'all make some noise for Kobe one time," he went on, as the crowd cheered. 

In the midst of the second Crypto.com concert, Drake paused to recount his initial encounter with Bryant. He reminisced about the time when he flew to Los Angeles to finalize a record deal, marking the first step in his journey out of his hometown of Toronto. Interestingly, he highlighted Los Angeles as the first place he settled in after leaving Toronto.

"When I had to move away from home, move away from my mother, move away from my friends, the first place to ever take me in was Los Angeles, California," he told the audience. "The day I got flown out to get signed... I was on Lil Wayne's tour bus. I'll never forget."

"He said, 'Man, I got this album coming out. It's called Tha Carter III. I want to play it for you, but we gotta wait for somebody to get here first," added Drake, revealing that they waited about 90 minutes for the mystery guest.

"Finally, this tall figure walks through right through the doorway of the bus, and it's Kobe Bryant," he recalled. "And that day I got to sit there, and I got to listen to Tha Carter III with Kobe and Lil Wayne."

The probable timeline places this listening session around the early months of 2008. This aligns with the release date of Tha Carter III, which occurred in June of that same year. Drake and Kobe Bryant became friends after that first meeting.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Camilla receives big news as William draws criticism

Queen Camilla receives big news as William draws criticism

‘Leo’ teaser: Adam Sandler is a 74-year-old lizard in Netflix animated film video

‘Leo’ teaser: Adam Sandler is a 74-year-old lizard in Netflix animated film
Meghan Markle planning brand new career shift after ‘influencer stint’

Meghan Markle planning brand new career shift after ‘influencer stint’
Zendaya says femme fatale character in ‘The Challengers’ was ‘scary to take on’

Zendaya says femme fatale character in ‘The Challengers’ was ‘scary to take on’
Why did Halle Berry divorce Olivier Martinez?

Why did Halle Berry divorce Olivier Martinez?
Alec Baldwin's legal woes far from over

Alec Baldwin's legal woes far from over

Zendaya talks keeping relationship with Tom Holland private

Zendaya talks keeping relationship with Tom Holland private

Jhené Aiko's life threatened by 'spooky' fan, asks court interference

Jhené Aiko's life threatened by 'spooky' fan, asks court interference

Royal family approves of Meghan Markle's work on 'Suits'

Royal family approves of Meghan Markle's work on 'Suits'
Zendaya reflects on performing at Coachella after 8-year-long hiatus

Zendaya reflects on performing at Coachella after 8-year-long hiatus

King Charles, Queen Camilla react to destruction caused by wildfires in Canada

King Charles, Queen Camilla react to destruction caused by wildfires in Canada

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s divorce finalized after 7 years of separation

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s divorce finalized after 7 years of separation