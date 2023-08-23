Why did Halle Berry divorce Olivier Martinez?

Seven years later, Halle Berry is officially divorced from her third husband, Olivier Martinez, after sharing less than three years together. But here's why the lovebirds' whirlwind romance came tumbling down.



In 2020, PEOPLE revealed the burning question by citing a source close to the pair who revealed the circumstances behind their rocky relationship and eventual breakdown.



Several reasons were mentioned for the split. The most likely blame was the couple's plan to shift to France after marriage.

However, Halle’s custody battle with her erstwhile boyfriend, Gabriel Aubry, threw a spanner into the works as the couple was forced to stay in Los Angeles to raise their daughter, Nahla.

But, "Olivier never loved living in L.A. full-time. He just isn't happy in L.A,” an insider at the time confided to the outlet.

The other thorny issue was the John Wick star was reportedly torn between career and family.

"Olivier is complaining that he and Halle are not spending much time together and that she is working too much."



Adding, "He never wanted her to sign on for [CBS's "Extant"] and Olivier was hoping they would focus on family time together after Maceo was born,” the source spilt.

The tipster continued, "He complains he spends his days alone, or with friends. He doesn't understand why Halle wants to work so much and is still so focused on her career.

Halle has instead been extremely busy, and Olivier, who has not been working, is very bored."

Meanwhile, the duo’s headstrong temperament also widens the gap between them.

“They have had many issues,” the source continued.

“They both have fiery personalities and don’t like to compromise. Halle has threatened to file for divorce several times after arguments,” adding, “Martinez has a violent temper. [Friends say] he has an out-of-control, hair-trigger temper.”