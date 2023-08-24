 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Heidi Klum sets the record straight amidst weight and diet controversy

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Heidi Klum, an iconic fashion model, recently received severe backlash after revealing that she weighs approximately 138 pounds, as fans speculated that she only eats 900 calories a day.

Heidi took to social media to quash all those low-calorie diet reports and express her disappointment.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Heidi posted screenshots of several articles that mentioned that she eats only 900 calories a day. 

According to Fox News, Heidi said, "I just got home, and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written about how I only take 900 calories. I want to say, I don't think I've ever had to count my calories in my life."

The model set the record straight, saying, "I don't count my calories. So, don't believe everything you read."

Heidi said, "I don't know why people just put things together and just write a bunch of crap."

She lamented, "It's really sad because this is not real journalism anymore."

Previously, Klum revealed her diet during a Q&A session, and the model, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall, was also seen standing on a scale, which displayed her weight to be between 137 and 139 pounds.

