 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ariana Grande's new tattoo symbolizes transformative phase of life

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Ariana Grande's new tattoo symbolizes transformative phase of life 

Ariana Grande recently stunned her fans by revealing that she has gotten a new tattoo. 

It has been reported that Ariana's new tattoo represents a deeply special and transformative time of her life during the filming of Wicked amid her split with husband Dalton Gomez and rumoured romance with Ethan Slater.

The new tattoo on the back of her right hand is a depiction of her character, Glinda the Good Witch, for her upcoming film Wicked.

One of the relationship experts, Louella Alderson, tried to explain the purpose of Ariana's new tattoo. She said, "The tattoo is likely reflective of her love and appreciation for the incredible experience she had while shooting."

In an interview with the Mirror, Louella added, "The new ink on Ariana's right hand is also an artistic reminder of how Ariana has grown in her own life."

Louella ruled out the possibility of the tattoo having any link to the actress's rumoured love affair with Ethan Slater.

During an interview with Allure, the actress hailed her experience of filming Wicked by declaring it to be the most transformative, deeply special, and fulfilling experience of her creative life.

The acclaimed songstress is known to have tattoos to mark special occasions and celebrate people in her life. Ariana has previously gotten tattoos dedicated to her grandfather, her dogs, and the place where she grew up.

More From Entertainment:

Margot Robbie's acting excellence earns Hollywood veteran's respect

Margot Robbie's acting excellence earns Hollywood veteran's respect
Britney Spears' low-key dinner date following split and cheating accusations video

Britney Spears' low-key dinner date following split and cheating accusations
Prince Harry spending £20 worth product to avoid baldness? video

Prince Harry spending £20 worth product to avoid baldness?

Meghan Markle is 'duty' for Prince Harry, stays 'reserved' video

Meghan Markle is 'duty' for Prince Harry, stays 'reserved'
Britney Spears brings in 'new family member' after split from Sam Asghari

Britney Spears brings in 'new family member' after split from Sam Asghari
Zendaya stuns fans with jaw-dropping photoshoot

Zendaya stuns fans with jaw-dropping photoshoot
Halle Berry to pay $8000/month to ex-husband for child support

Halle Berry to pay $8000/month to ex-husband for child support
Kate Middleton beaten by Victoria's Secret mom at Prince George school

Kate Middleton beaten by Victoria's Secret mom at Prince George school
Taylor Swift turns down super bowl halftime gig amidst busy 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift turns down super bowl halftime gig amidst busy 'Eras Tour'
Lizzo to countersue former dancers amid sexual harassment lawsuit video

Lizzo to countersue former dancers amid sexual harassment lawsuit
Princess Charlene only meet Prince Albert on 'appointments' in Switzerland

Princess Charlene only meet Prince Albert on 'appointments' in Switzerland
Meghan Markle gives 'secret' look to Prince Harry for 'reassurance': Expert video

Meghan Markle gives 'secret' look to Prince Harry for 'reassurance': Expert