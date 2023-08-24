Ariana Grande's new tattoo symbolizes transformative phase of life

Ariana Grande recently stunned her fans by revealing that she has gotten a new tattoo.



It has been reported that Ariana's new tattoo represents a deeply special and transformative time of her life during the filming of Wicked amid her split with husband Dalton Gomez and rumoured romance with Ethan Slater.

The new tattoo on the back of her right hand is a depiction of her character, Glinda the Good Witch, for her upcoming film Wicked.

One of the relationship experts, Louella Alderson, tried to explain the purpose of Ariana's new tattoo. She said, "The tattoo is likely reflective of her love and appreciation for the incredible experience she had while shooting."

In an interview with the Mirror, Louella added, "The new ink on Ariana's right hand is also an artistic reminder of how Ariana has grown in her own life."

Louella ruled out the possibility of the tattoo having any link to the actress's rumoured love affair with Ethan Slater.

During an interview with Allure, the actress hailed her experience of filming Wicked by declaring it to be the most transformative, deeply special, and fulfilling experience of her creative life.

The acclaimed songstress is known to have tattoos to mark special occasions and celebrate people in her life. Ariana has previously gotten tattoos dedicated to her grandfather, her dogs, and the place where she grew up.