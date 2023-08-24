Why did Christopher Nolan apologize to Florence Pugh?

In Oppenheimer, Florence Pugh has, albeit a small but powerful role. Despite its strong impact, Christopher Nolan apologized to the actor for the minor part in the ensemble film.

During an interview with MTV UK, the Marvel star recalled the British director approaching her for the movie, "I didn't really know what was going on or what it was that was being made."

The 27-year-old added she was up for any role in the award-winning director's movie.



"Except I knew that Chris really, really wanted me to know that it wasn't a very big role, and he understands if I don't want to come near it. And I was like, 'Doesn't matter. Even if I'm a coffee maker at a cafe in the back of the room, let's do it.'"

The Midsommar actor reflected on the filmmaker's response, "I remember [Nolan] apologized for the size of the role. I was like, 'Please don't apologize.' And then he said, 'We'll send you the script, and honestly, you just read it and decide if it's like…I completely understand the sizing thing.' And I remember that evening when I got the script being like, 'I don't need to…I know I'm going to do it.'"

The star previously swooned over Nolan's cutting-edge direction, especially in the historical drama she called "one of the most thrilling experiences" as an actress.

"[Nolan's] dedication to the craft of filmmaking and old filmmaking is just magical to watch," adding, "Everybody has so much pride in their own work and so what that does is it means that everybody is constantly trying to be better the next day. And I've never seen that feeling on set before."

Florence was seen in the role of Robert J. Oppenhiemer's mistress, Jean Tatlock, who was a psychiatrist and maintained a years-long relationship with the US scientist despite his marriage.

Later, the partner of the renowned physicist, who one of his friends described as his "truest lover", died suddenly on January 4, 1944.