 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘staring at a bleak future’: ‘It’s dawning on them’

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 24, 2023

The potential shock Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must have faced after the humiliation of Queen Elizabeth’s anniversary event has just been addressed by experts.

Royal commentator Amanda Platell broke everything down in her piece for the Daily Mail.

In it, she spoke at length about the lack of an invite Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary and said, “Now they’re being publicly shunned by the royals” so “it must be dawning on them that they could be staring at a bleak future.”

“Perhaps this explains why we’ve seen a very different Harry and Meghan in recent public appearances together,” she also wondered in the middle of her piece.

For those unversed, these claims are in reference to the couple’s video for Archewell where they spoke of cyberbullying.

However the lack of any ‘signature Sussex PDA’ sparked a frenzy on social media, and even pushed Ms Platell to ask, “No hand-holding, no back stroking. Is the royal show over for the Sussexes? Millions of us dearly hope so.”

More From Entertainment:

'James Bond' star offers ideas for agent 007's future

'James Bond' star offers ideas for agent 007's future
'Euphoria' creator drops major hints about season 3

'Euphoria' creator drops major hints about season 3
Justin Bieber admits he was ‘reckless’ with Selena Gomez amid whirlwind romance

Justin Bieber admits he was ‘reckless’ with Selena Gomez amid whirlwind romance

Amber Heard dodges serious legal charges after losing Johnny Depp lawsuit

Amber Heard dodges serious legal charges after losing Johnny Depp lawsuit
Miley Cyrus ‘frustrated’ over toxic clash between siblings and mom Tish Cyrus video

Miley Cyrus ‘frustrated’ over toxic clash between siblings and mom Tish Cyrus
Michael Mann admits Chris Hemsworth's hacker film 'failure'

Michael Mann admits Chris Hemsworth's hacker film 'failure'
Inside Tom Brady, Irina Shayk ‘fast’ moving romance: ‘They’re super compatible’

Inside Tom Brady, Irina Shayk ‘fast’ moving romance: ‘They’re super compatible’
Kanye West ‘using mind control’ on Bianca Censori?

Kanye West ‘using mind control’ on Bianca Censori?
Why did Christopher Nolan apologize to Florence Pugh?

Why did Christopher Nolan apologize to Florence Pugh?
'The Equalizer' director shares key update on series future

'The Equalizer' director shares key update on series future

Angelina Jolie controversial tattoos are about ex Brad Pitt? Find out here

Angelina Jolie controversial tattoos are about ex Brad Pitt? Find out here

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney enjoy movie night out in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney enjoy movie night out in NYC