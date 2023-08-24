Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘staring at a bleak future’: ‘It’s dawning on them’

The potential shock Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must have faced after the humiliation of Queen Elizabeth’s anniversary event has just been addressed by experts.



Royal commentator Amanda Platell broke everything down in her piece for the Daily Mail.

In it, she spoke at length about the lack of an invite Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary and said, “Now they’re being publicly shunned by the royals” so “it must be dawning on them that they could be staring at a bleak future.”

“Perhaps this explains why we’ve seen a very different Harry and Meghan in recent public appearances together,” she also wondered in the middle of her piece.

For those unversed, these claims are in reference to the couple’s video for Archewell where they spoke of cyberbullying.

However the lack of any ‘signature Sussex PDA’ sparked a frenzy on social media, and even pushed Ms Platell to ask, “No hand-holding, no back stroking. Is the royal show over for the Sussexes? Millions of us dearly hope so.”