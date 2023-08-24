'James Bond' star offers ideas for agent 007's future

 
James Bond's last hero, Daniel Craig, bids farewell in 2021's No Time to Die. Now, one of the spy-thriller franchise actors, Ben Whishaw, who played computer whizz agent Q, has a solution to the current impasse.

Revealing his take on the License to Kill agent future, the 42-year-old said, "How many films have they made – 25 or something? I think they have to keep renewing it if they want to keep going!".

The British actor also clarified that he "was only contracted to do three films, and they're done."

Meanwhile, scores of names were presented to be on the top list to play the next 007.

Whishaw previously shared his candidates: Luke Evans and Jonathan Bailey.

James Bond star offers ideas for agent 007s future

Not to mention, the Paddington star also floated the suggestion of a gay actor playing the next secret agent. "Of course, I would like to see that," Ben told Attitude in 2021.

"I really believe that we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything and it would be really thrilling if it didn't matter about someone's sexuality to take on a role like this."

Meanwhile, producer Barbara Broccoli offered the latest update on the search for the new Bond: "No, we haven't even started casting yet," stressing, "There isn't even a script," she told LaDbible in February 2023.

