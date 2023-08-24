Rapper Polo G gets arrested during home search in Los Angeles

Rapper Polo G was taken into custody during the early hours of Wednesday morning as authorities conducted a search of his residence in Los Angeles.

A representative from the LAPD informed PEOPLE that four individuals suspected of involvement in a robbery were apprehended at around 8:30 a.m. at a house located in Chatsworth, California. The property was registered as the current residential address of the rapper.

The LAPD spokesperson clarified that the police had arrived at the premises armed with a warrant to conduct the search.

Photos, which were obtained by TMZ, depict Polo G, whose birth name is Taurus Bartlett, with his arms raised outside his residence. He is seen being handcuffed by law enforcement officers in front of a police vehicle.

Polo G's attorney, Bradford Cohen, shared with the media outlet: "Polo is being held under the guise that the police department needs to double check that he is not a convicted felon as there was a purported firearm found in the home. He is not and never was a convicted felon. Any previous charges he had I got dismissed and it's all public record.”

Cohen further expressed that he and his legal colleague, Zoe Aron, are being denied the opportunity to see Polo G during his purported unlawful detention.

In a statement to hip-hop magazine XXL, Cohen elaborated: "The incident surrounded someone staying in Polo's home and not Polo directly. The officers have detained Polo to 'verify' that he is not a convicted felon, as they assert a firearm was found in the home. It is widely known that Polo is not a convicted felon and never was a convicted felon."

Cohen concluded his statement with, "I personally got all his charges in Miami dismissed when he was in our opinion wrongfully arrested and charged. They have refused to allow us access to our client which is also an illegal and unethical practice and someone will have to answer for these new wrongful actions."

The rapper, aged 24, known for his track "Rapstar," had been arrested once prior, back in June 2021, in Miami subsequent to a traffic stop. This arrest occurred merely one day after the launch of his album, "Hall of Fame."