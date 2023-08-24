 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Princess Diana ghosted Sarah Ferguson 'without any reason' before death

Princess Diana stopped meeting Sarah Ferguson six months before her death.

The former Princess of Wales, who was ‘best friends’ with Fergie while they were still married to the Princes of Windsor, grew apart after their divorces.

Speaking about Diana in her tell-all book, Fergie expresses her regret of not keeping in touch with the deceased.

She pens in ‘Finding Sarah’:"Diana was one of the quickest wits I knew; nobody made me laugh like she did," she wrote.

"We took vacations together with our children. Sadly, at the end [of the Princess’s life] we hadn't spoken for a year, although I never knew the reason, except that once Diana got something in her head it stuck there for a while,” noted Fergie.

Princess Diana passed away in 1997 in a car accident in Paris. The former Princess of Wales was accompanied by rumoured boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed in the vehicle.

