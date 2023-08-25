Prince William, Kate Middleton are ‘made of excuses’: ‘They just don’t stack up’

Prince William and Kate Middleton have just come under fire for ‘harping on about excuses’ when they ‘just don’t stack up’.

Claims and comments about the Wales couple and their apparent dislike of Commonwealth travel has been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down in her piece for News.com.au.

In that piece she posed a myriad of questions against Prince William and Kate Middleton.

So much so that she also asked, “What’s the point of all that stiff upper-lipping if not for moments exactly like this?”

For those unversed, these claims have come in response to the couple’s lack of travel within the Commonwealth.

In her piece she referenced it all and said, “Arguments for why Charles, Camilla, William and Kate have yet to come to Australia – carbon emissions! Protocol! The cost! – simply don’t stack up given they have been doing plenty of flying, just elsewhere.”

“Also, how come the top tier lot have yet to hit the Commonwealth running while those further down the pecking order have along with plenty of other countries?”

Later on into her piece Ms Elser also compared the Firm to that of Princess Anne who made day trips to Uganda, the US, Cyprus, New Zealand, Canada and Australia “or all of a day during which she managed to visit the police stables”.

Even Prince Edward visited Canada, the Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas with his wide Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

In light of all of this, Ms Elser also posed the question, “If Anne, Edward and Sophie can make multiple trips to multiple countries, including Commonwealth nations, doing their bit to support the monarchy and fly the flag for Britain, why couldn’t William and Kate?”

After all, “All they are being asked to do is to lie back and think of Britain via a first class seat.”