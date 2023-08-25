Katie Price and Carl Woods lock horns with neighbours due to car noise

Katie Price has reportedly been involved in a heated clash with her new neighbours as her boyfriend, Carl Woods, appeared to be a petrolhead and turned their rental property into a car lot.



The 45-year-old former I Am A Celebrity star has recently moved out of her Mucky Mansion after declaring that the mansion brings her bad luck.

In less than a month since moving into the new house, Katie and Carl have already engaged in a heated row with their next-door neighbours.

According to the Mirror, the cars parked outside their rental property created problems for the neighbours who reported the issue to the council.

It was reported that neighbours living next door have problems with the noise due to Carl's activities, but the latter's team has denied all the reports, adding that the TV star has no ongoing enforcement cases with the local council.

The Sun quoted a source as saying, "The pair hadn't obtained a license to run the business from home, and cars are always coming and going - it's really loud."

The Sun reports that the cars have been moved from outside the house after council officials contacted Katie and Carl.