Friday, August 25, 2023
Meghan Markle ‘can’t sleep’ at night amid fears Prince Harry is ‘getting out of control’

Meghan Markle has suffered significant weight loss amid fears she has loosened her grip over husband Prince Harry while navigating a major Hollywood comeback.

Following her recent appearance when she wore a wool coat and a scarf in Montecito, California, a source revealed to Life & Style that the Duchess of Sussex is under extreme stress.

Prince Harry’s wife even sported a stress patch on her wrist which is a NuCalm biosignal processing disc and is used to help “lower stress, improve sleep quality and increase focus.”

Speaking of the Duchess of Sussex’s tensions, the insider revealed she has Meghan has been using the patch over the years, “but more so lately, especially when [husband Prince] Harry’s not around.”

“Meghan’s anxiety kicks in when she’s not in control,” the source said of a possible reason behind Markle’s stress as she and the Duke of Sussex are in huge debts after losing Spotify deal.

Pointing out another reason, the insider said, “It seems that the pressure of making her mark in Hollywood is finally getting to Meghan.”

“Trying to reestablish herself, constant money problems, Harry traveling and leaving her home alone a lot — it all adds up. She’s stressed, and friends are afraid she could be spiraling,” the insider said.

“When Meghan is stressed, she barely eats. Friends say she’s dropped at least 15 pounds,” the source shared, explaining that “she doesn’t have an appetite when she’s juggling a lot.”

“Being millions in debt is extremely stressful. Sometimes she’s not able to sleep at night because of it,” the insider said, before adding, “keeping up the lavish lifestyle they lead isn’t easy.”

