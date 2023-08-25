A$AP Rocky 'desperate' to marry Rihanna: 'Will sign any prenup'

Rihanna is reportedly hedging “bets” to keep off marrying partner A$AP Rocky, who is desperate to tie the knot with the singer.

The Umbrella hitmaker, who recently gave birth to her second baby with the rapper, seems to be avoiding legalizing their relationship.

An insider spilt to National Enquirer that the Fashion Killa rapper is begging RiRi to say “Yes” and has told her he would sign any kind of prenuptial agreement for her sake.

However, Rihanna is not showing a teensy bit of faith in Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, is ignoring his pleas.

"Rocky has been urging Rihanna to agree to marry for at least two years, and he's happy to sign anything she wants as a show of faith," a tipster told the publication.

"But for now, Rihanna is still hedging her bets,” the source added, before noting that while Rihanna is a billionaire, the rapper also has net worth of $20 million.

The duo, who have been dating since 2020, sparked marriage rumours after Rocky referred to Rihanna as his “wife” during a concert in Cannes, France, in June.

Following the gig, an insider spilt to Us Weekly that Rihanna and Rocky were not legally married, however, they do have plans to exchange vows soon.

“[They] both think of each other as the one they’re going to spend the rest of their life with,” the source said.