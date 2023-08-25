Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas shares first post as Duke announces UK visit

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas has shared her first social media post a day after he announced to visit Britain on September 7 and 8.



Prince Harry is London bound next month to attend the WellChild Awards. He has been patron of the charity for 15 years.

Harry will fly in for the September 7th ceremony and to spend time with each winner and their families at a special reception.

Nearly 24 hours after Harry’s announcement, Cressida took to Instagram and shared her stunning photo with her pet dog in the stories.

Cressida and Harry dated for two years from 2012 to 2014 after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie.

Meanwhile, Cressida Bonas recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley.





Cressida and Harry Wentworth-Stanley got married in July 2020 and share a son together.