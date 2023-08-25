 
Friday, August 25, 2023
Princess Anne's role in royal family serves as an inspiration for Princess Charlotte

Friday, August 25, 2023

Princess Anne, the only daughter of late Queen Elizabeth, commands respect for her dedication to the monarchy and her loyalty to the monarch.

Princess Royal also reportedly played a major role in keeping the Windsor family together when it was caught in multiple controversies involving Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew.

She performs official duties and engagements on behalf of the monarch. She is patron or president of over 300 organisations, including WISE, Riders for Health, and Carers Trust. Her work in charities centres on sports, sciences, people with disabilities, and health in developing countries.

King Charles reportedly draws strength from his wife Camilla, sister Anne, and son William when faced with family crises.

Royal observers are convinced that Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte will also prove to be a pillar of strength to her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis 

George is second in line to the British throne behind his father.  The public appearances of William and Kate's children have also shown that Charlotte takes it upon herself to correct her brothers when she sees they are not behaving the way they are required to.

A compilation of Wales' children has been doing the rounds on social media, with royal fans praising Charlotte for guiding her brothers during royal events.


