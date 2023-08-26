 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Meghan Markle ‘will never stand together’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for her ‘lack of support’ to Prince Harry, even during his ‘biggest of undertakings’.

Insights into all of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser in her piece for News.com.au.

In reference to that Ms Elser shared instances where Prince Harry had to ‘walk it alone’ and cited The Sun’s court case as one such occasion.

In her piece for News.com.au, she said, “Notably, the duchess did not fly back with Harry in June when he became the first member of the royal family to take to the witness box in 130 years in his phone hacking case against the Mirror Group Newspapers.”

“It was clearly a huge emotional and personal undertaking for the duke,” she also said in the middle of her piece.

Because at that eight hour witness statement he was described as having ‘a cracked voice’.”

“Nor was Meghan with Harry when he made a surprise appearance in court in March for his case against the Daily Mail’s parent company, alleging phone hacking and ‘gross breaches of privacy’.”

“What is surprising is that given the couple’s trenchant, unwavering support for one another over the years, when it came to these court outings, the Sussexes did not turn up sweetly welded onto one another.”

