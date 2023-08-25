'Vikings': Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha looks stunning in latest photo

Katheryn Winnick on Friday left her millions of fans swooning over her picture that she took during her recent trip to Iceland.



Taking to Instagram, the "Vikings" actor shared her picture with the caption, "Iceland, my heart is yours."

Ragga Ragnars, who played Gunnhild in the hit TV series, was among hundreds of people who reacted to Winnick's picture in the comments section.



Katheryn Winnick is best known for her stellar performance as Lagertha in "Vikings".



She recently appeared in another hit TV series "Big Sky".