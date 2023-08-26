Ariana Grande opens up about trauma following Mac Miller's tragic death

Ariana Grande opened up about the traumatic experience she had to go through after the sudden death of her former boyfriend, Mac Miller.

The singer said, "By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, fuck. He was the best person ever, and he didn't deserve the demons he had."

She added, "I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming... less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away."

According to Insider, Ariana dated the rapper for two years, as they started their romance in 2016 and announced their split in 2018. Tragically, just four months after their split, the Swimming rapper died of an accidental drug overdose.

She expressed her continuous grief since Miller's death, saying, "The grief since then has been pretty all-consuming."

Ariana was blamed by several of Miller's fans for his relapse, following their split, and the relapse proved fatal.

Responding to one of the hate comments she received at that time, the songstress said, "People don't see any of the real stuff that happens, so they are loud about what they think happened."

Ariana added, "They didn't see the years of work, fighting, and trying, or the love and exhaustion."