 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ariana Grande opens up about trauma following Mac Miller's tragic death

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Ariana Grande opens up about trauma following Mac Millers tragic death
Ariana Grande opens up about trauma following Mac Miller's tragic death

Ariana Grande opened up about the traumatic experience she had to go through after the sudden death of her former boyfriend, Mac Miller.

The singer said, "By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, fuck. He was the best person ever, and he didn't deserve the demons he had."

She added, "I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming... less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away."

According to Insider, Ariana dated the rapper for two years, as they started their romance in 2016 and announced their split in 2018. Tragically, just four months after their split, the Swimming rapper died of an accidental drug overdose.

Ariana Grande opens up about trauma following Mac Millers tragic death
Ariana Grande opens up about trauma following Mac Miller's tragic death

She expressed her continuous grief since Miller's death, saying, "The grief since then has been pretty all-consuming."

Ariana was blamed by several of Miller's fans for his relapse, following their split, and the relapse proved fatal.

Responding to one of the hate comments she received at that time, the songstress said, "People don't see any of the real stuff that happens, so they are loud about what they think happened."

Ariana added, "They didn't see the years of work, fighting, and trying, or the love and exhaustion."

More From Entertainment:

Aqua brings 'Barbie World Tour' to USA, riding high on 90s pop resurgence

Aqua brings 'Barbie World Tour' to USA, riding high on 90s pop resurgence
Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt note from daughter North during Tokyo vacation

Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt note from daughter North during Tokyo vacation
Billie Eilish set to make history as youngest headliner at Leeds Festival video

Billie Eilish set to make history as youngest headliner at Leeds Festival
Britney Spears spotted with mystery man 'Again' amid divorce drama video

Britney Spears spotted with mystery man 'Again' amid divorce drama
Oliver Anthony claps back at conservative exploitation of his message

Oliver Anthony claps back at conservative exploitation of his message
Kevin Costner's ex-wife seeks increase in monthly child support, citing kids' lavish lifestyle video

Kevin Costner's ex-wife seeks increase in monthly child support, citing kids' lavish lifestyle

Katie Price's sixth child surrogacy plans hit snag as surrogate opts out

Katie Price's sixth child surrogacy plans hit snag as surrogate opts out
Meghan Markle ‘will never stand together’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘will never stand together’ with Prince Harry
King Charles sparks calls to step down: ‘He’s a dud!’ video

King Charles sparks calls to step down: ‘He’s a dud!’
Liam Payne postpones 'South America' tour due to severe kidney infection

Liam Payne postpones 'South America' tour due to severe kidney infection
Iconic Whitesnake guitarist and songwriter Bernie Marsden dies at 72

Iconic Whitesnake guitarist and songwriter Bernie Marsden dies at 72

Ryan Reynolds shares endearing message for wife Blake Lively as she turns 36

Ryan Reynolds shares endearing message for wife Blake Lively as she turns 36