 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Zendaya and Tom Holland surprise Oakland students with basketball game

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Zendaya and Tom Holland surprise Oakland students with basketball game
Zendaya and Tom Holland surprise Oakland students with basketball game

Zendaya and Tom Holland surprised students in Oakland, California, with a basketball game visit, partnering with the non-profit organization Hoopbus. 

The 26-year-old actress, a native of Oakland, was accompanied by her 27-year-old boyfriend and co-star from Spider-Man. The event showcased their casual camaraderie, reflecting their decision to maintain a private relationship, as recently explained by Zendaya.

On her Instagram Story, Zendaya shared an image of Tom learning basketball tricks. Actor Elvin Rodriguez, known for his role in "Hustle," captured a video of Zendaya's trick shot on an outdoor court. Christon Staples from "The Bachelorette" also participated, posting a video of himself teaching Tom basketball spins.

Zendaya chose a relaxed yet stylish attire, pairing a white camisole with an oversized pinstriped button-down, khaki trousers, and all-white sneakers. Her collarbone-length bob was styled in a voluminous blowout, complementing her minimal makeup look. Tom wore a black 'Oakland Roots' T-shirt from Oaklandish and dark denim jeans, embracing the hometown vibe.

Their relationship, initially speculated since their on-screen chemistry in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017), was confirmed in September 2021. The duo's choice to keep their relationship private shifted when they made it Instagram official. This Oakland basketball visit showcased their unpretentious connection while highlighting their shared love for sports and each other.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s done ‘more damage to the monarchy’ than an executioner

Meghan Markle’s done ‘more damage to the monarchy’ than an executioner
Meghan Markle looking to trade ‘royal for ‘Madonna or Beyoncé-style’

Meghan Markle looking to trade ‘royal for ‘Madonna or Beyoncé-style’
David Bautista pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

David Bautista pays tribute to Bray Wyatt
Kanye West removes last trace of ex-wife Kim Kardashian? video

Kanye West removes last trace of ex-wife Kim Kardashian?
Kate Middleton shows her 'real face' in resurfaced video? video

Kate Middleton shows her 'real face' in resurfaced video?
Meghan and Harry continue to use abandoned Spotify deal to their benefit video

Meghan and Harry continue to use abandoned Spotify deal to their benefit

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘covering her tracks’ with new digital sweep

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘covering her tracks’ with new digital sweep
Prince William will ‘never forgive’ Harry: 'very sad to say'

Prince William will ‘never forgive’ Harry: 'very sad to say'
Jennifer Aniston receives flowers from Adam Sandler on Mother's Day

Jennifer Aniston receives flowers from Adam Sandler on Mother's Day
Ariana Madix reveals security measures when Tom Sandoval is at home

Ariana Madix reveals security measures when Tom Sandoval is at home

BTS’ Jungkook shares why he ‘tortures himself’ over every mistake

BTS’ Jungkook shares why he ‘tortures himself’ over every mistake
Meghan Markle is getting hit with ‘crisis after PR flub after humiliation’

Meghan Markle is getting hit with ‘crisis after PR flub after humiliation’