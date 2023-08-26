Zendaya and Tom Holland surprise Oakland students with basketball game

Zendaya and Tom Holland surprised students in Oakland, California, with a basketball game visit, partnering with the non-profit organization Hoopbus.

The 26-year-old actress, a native of Oakland, was accompanied by her 27-year-old boyfriend and co-star from Spider-Man. The event showcased their casual camaraderie, reflecting their decision to maintain a private relationship, as recently explained by Zendaya.

On her Instagram Story, Zendaya shared an image of Tom learning basketball tricks. Actor Elvin Rodriguez, known for his role in "Hustle," captured a video of Zendaya's trick shot on an outdoor court. Christon Staples from "The Bachelorette" also participated, posting a video of himself teaching Tom basketball spins.

Zendaya chose a relaxed yet stylish attire, pairing a white camisole with an oversized pinstriped button-down, khaki trousers, and all-white sneakers. Her collarbone-length bob was styled in a voluminous blowout, complementing her minimal makeup look. Tom wore a black 'Oakland Roots' T-shirt from Oaklandish and dark denim jeans, embracing the hometown vibe.

Their relationship, initially speculated since their on-screen chemistry in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017), was confirmed in September 2021. The duo's choice to keep their relationship private shifted when they made it Instagram official. This Oakland basketball visit showcased their unpretentious connection while highlighting their shared love for sports and each other.