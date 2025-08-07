Kelly Clarkson leaning on Dolly Parton for support during tough times: Source

Photo: Kelly Clarkson turns to Dolly Parton for support during tough times: Source

Dolly Parton seemingly has always had a special place in her heart for Kelly Clarkson.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the 79-year-old musical legend has stepped in to support her younger friend as concern grows over Kelly’s well-being.

“Kelly’s in a bad place right now. Everyone can see that, and Dolly is very worried for her and trying to get to the bottom of what’s wrong,” an insider spilled.

They also said of the musical legend, “She’s heard enough from mutual friends about how Kelly’s acting erratic and weepy, and it’s upsetting her. Dolly’s always known Kelly to be steady as she goes.”

Reportedly, Dolly has been going the extra mile to help the 43-year-old American Idol alum get back on her feet, starting with a good old-fashioned heart-to-heart.

“Dolly wants to have a private, in-person conversation with Kelly, just the two of them, no cameras, no pressure,” said the source.

“She’s even invited her out to her Tennessee farm and to Dollywood for a little peace and quiet.”