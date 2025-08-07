Rebel Wilson to face another defamation lawsuit by film's lead star

Rebel Wilson sued for defamation by film’s lead star

Rebel Wilson is reportedly being sued for defamation by Charlotte MacInnes, the lead actress of her film The Deb, over “false” sex allegations.

The 45-year-old accused the film’s producers Vincent Holden, Gregor Cameron, and Amanda Ghost of “inappropriate behaviour” toward MacInnes, which the group has denied.

And now, she is suing Wilson over claims she complained about sexual advances from a producer and then changed her story to land a new role.

In September 2024, MacInnes denied claims of any inappropriate behaviour, over which The Hustle star alleged that the actress took back her accusations to score a new job from one of the producers.

MacInnes told DailyMail.com, “There is no truth to the allegations made involving me. I made a statement to the film team when this was first said in September 2023 and am saying this now to draw a line under it. Making false accusations undermines real victims and I won't be the subject of a fabricated narrative.”

After working with one of the producers, in particular, Ghost, on The Deb, MacInnes was later cast by her as Daisy in Florence Welch's musical Gatsby: An American Myth.

As per The Guardian, documents filed to the Los Angeles Superior Court in November 2024, stated that the North Shore star had already informed Wilson that she was never sexually harassed by Amanda Ghost.

Despite the clarification, the Pitch Perfect talent still brought the accusations of mistreatment forward over which MacInnes claimed:

“I was deeply disturbed by this behaviour by Wilson, who was the director of the film and in a position of authority over me.”

It is also pertinent to mention that Rebel Wilson is caught up in another legal battle where she sued the producers of The Deb over misconduct and embezzlement. They countered by filing a defamation lawsuit against her.