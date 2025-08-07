Brandon Blackstock's illness: What's wrong with Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband

Kelly Clarkson has postponed her upcoming Las Vegas residency to focus on family as her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, battles a serious illness.

The decision follows months of speculation about Blackstock’s health, which has reportedly deteriorated over the past year, limiting his daily responsibilities.

Clarkson announced the delay of her “Kelly Clarkson Show” engagements and Las Vegas performances, originally scheduled for late August, to support their two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

While Blackstock’s specific condition remains undisclosed, sources describe it as significant, prompting Clarkson to prioritize co-parenting during this challenging time.

Fans and media have speculated on social platforms, with unverified claims ranging from chronic illness to mental health struggles, though no official diagnosis has been released.

Clarkson’s team emphasized her commitment to privacy, stating, “Kelly is focused on her children’s well-being and asks for respect during this period.”

Blackstock, a former talent manager, and Clarkson divorced in 2022 after seven years of marriage.

The singer’s fans have expressed support online, praising her dedication to family.

Representatives for Clarkson and Blackstock declined further comment. The residency is expected to be rescheduled for early 2026.