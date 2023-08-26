Miley Cyrus on mom Tish magical wedding ceremony amid heated family feud

File Footage

Miley Cyrus opened up about the dreamy wedding ceremony of her mother Tish Cyrus with Dominic Purcell amid toxic family feud.

The Flowers hitmaker reflected on the emotional moment she gave away her mom to the Prison Break star during the ceremony, where she also served as the maid of honour.

"To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me," Miley told Vogue "Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love.”

“It's almost like it's for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul,” the Used To Be Young singer, who sided with Tish after her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, shared

Miley said she would “cherish” the moment she gave her away to Dominic after walking down the aisle for the “rest of her life.” She said, "The day was as special and magical as they are.”

While the popstar along with two of her half siblings, Brandi and Trace, were present at Tish’s nuptials in Malibu, her brother Braison and sister Noah chose to opt out of it.

According to reports, they do not approve of their mother’s romance with Dominic and hence did not come to the wedding and instead went for Walmart shopping.

Further talking of her mom’s special day, Miley said, "My whole life my mom has been behind the scenes.”

"She was always the one getting me ready for big days, starting with cheerleading competitions, then eventually on sets or backstage before a performance.

“She has never stopped celebrating me and has been so supportive of my decisions. I feel honored to be that person for her, now that I'm older."