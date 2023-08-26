Kendall Jenner wants Bad Bunny to propose to her for marriage: ‘It feels right’

Kendall Jenner wants beau Bad Bunny to propose to her for marriage: ‘It feels right’

Kendall Jenner has finally decided to settle down as insiders claim she is eagerly waiting for beau Bad Bunny to pop the question to her.

The supermodel, who has not been into getting married or settling down like her famous sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie, has “hinted” to the rapper that she is finally ready.

Speaking of The Kardashians star’s wish to take the next step in her relationship with the rapper, the source told In Touch Weekly, "She’s hinted to him that she’d love to be engaged."

"They’ve only been dating for six months, but things are serious, and it feels right to Kendall," the insider said of Kendall and the Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

Kendall’s mom Kris Jenner even embarrassed her when she asked Bad Bunny about when he was going to propose to her, the insider revealed.

"Kendall cringed and made Kris promise to back off. She’s afraid Kris may end up ruining things with Bad Bunny,” the source shared.

“Kendall is happy with how the relationship is going — she doesn’t need Kris putting pressure on them,” the insider noted.

Kendall started dating the rapper after her romance with NBA star Devin Booker fizzled out in 2022 after a two-year relationship.