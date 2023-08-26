 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice likely to honour Prince Harry

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is expected to meet his cousins Princess Beatrice and Eugenie in London next month, it is claimed.

This has been claimed by royal expert Tessa Dunlop ahead of Prince Harry’s visit to UK next month.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will not join her husband Prince Harry when he jets off to the United Kingdom on September 7 for the annual WellChild charity awards.

She will join Harry in Düsseldorf, Germany for Invictus Games just a few days after his stopover in hometown, Britain.

The royal expert told the Mirror, per New York Post, Prince Harry could be seeing his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Dunlop says that meeting Eugenie and Beatrice is a “reminder that all is not lost among some of the Windsor brigade.”

Meanwhile, according to a report by GB News, Prince Harry will likely have to ask King Charles for permission to stay at one of the Royal Family's residences as he and Meghan no longer have a base in Britain after the monarch evicted them from Frogmore Cottage earlier this year.

