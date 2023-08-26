 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Britney Spears reaches out for 'more help' after Paul Richard Soliz outing

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Britney Spears and her team have reportedly started to take drastic steps for her mental and physical safety.

According to TMZ, in an effort to provide the star with this kind of attention, her team has hired a total of 2 new staff members to work full-time in her Los Angeles home.

One of the members of staff has experience in the medical field and will be handling a “wide range of responsibilities”.

However, their most primary of jobs is to maintain Britney Spears’ health and med intake.

Even her manager Cade Hudson is working to busy the singer with projects to keep her mind out of the house, as she “doesn’t like being alone", the outlet explained.

These reports have come to light shortly after the singer began getting papped with a former member of her household staff.

The staffer in question was once in charge of the household duties and boasts a massive rap sheet, featuring fire arm possession charges as well as a plea deal for child endangerment.

According to the Daily Mail he’s served time behind bars and was convicted of the firearm charge during his time under Spears’ employ.

