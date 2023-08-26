Meghan Markle looking to trade ‘royal for ‘Madonna or Beyoncé-style’

Experts have started to point out Meghan Markle’s alleged bid for rebranding as well as the desire to get rid of the royal card, in favor of something more like ‘Madonna or Beyoncé-style’.

Claims about the couple have been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down in her piece for News.com.au.

In it she addressed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s apparent comeback bid and said, “Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back, like rollerskates or slap bracelets or low-waisted jeans – things that flare up, hold the world’s attention captive and then peter out for a spell.”

Because “On Thursday, the Sussexes and their hair, makeup, lighting, sound and camera teams made a return to the spotlight in a video that could have been titled ‘EVERYTHING IS FINE’!”

They allegedly wanted the world to view “Those rumours of marital shakiness, of their careers suffering downward spirals, of brand Sussex looking as wobbly as a badly-made jelly?” as false.

For those unversed these points have been made in response to the couple’s two minute and 40 second clip about The Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund, which offers $US2 million funding via the Archewell Foundation.

In response to it and the subject matter, Ms Elser admitted, “The video is charming, lovely stuff on one level, full of people who passionately want to make the world a better place and are actually doing something about one of the great cesspools of 21st century life, ze internet and social media.”

“But the real stars of the show are the duke and duchess, or as they are billed on screen, ‘Harry and Meghan’” Ms Elser said before pointing out how the duo seem to have “traded in their royal titles to go for mononym status, Madonna or Beyoncé-style,” before concluding.