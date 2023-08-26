Jamie Foxx 'doubles work' load after health scare

 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Saturday, August 26, 2023

Jamie Foxx 'doubles work' after health scare: report

Jamie Foxx is not letting the undisclosed disease to stop him as he doubled his work to beat the illness which shifted him to the hospital bed three months ago.

The award-winning actor is pushing the envelope as his mega nine projects are in the works, "Jamie is staying focused on his film career as he continues on his road to recovery,' a tipster tattled.

Determining the work is the panacea, the Django Unchained star threw his weight behind hustling.

"He is still doing some outpatient rehab and working on his health, but he feels the busier he is the better — he doesn’t want to spend too long resting,' the insiders confided to Daily Mail.

Apart from this, the actor is also working out to strengthen his body movements.

"As well as playing pickleball with his friends, Jamie has been doing regular exercises at home and everyday has been an improvement,' the sources added.

Jamie recently also roped in the upcoming film Not Another Church where he played god in the religion-skewering comedy.

