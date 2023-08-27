 
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Miley Cyrus unveils nostalgic series 'Used To Be Young' inspired by new single

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Miley Cyrus unveils nostalgic series 'Used To Be Young' inspired by new single

Miley Cyrus, the acclaimed musician who recently released her highly anticipated track Used to Be Young, has now announced the series inspired by her song, in which she takes on a nostalgic journey down memory lane.

The music sensation stunned her fans by posting a video on Instagram announcing the series, following the release of her introspective song Used to Be Young. 

She captioned the post, "Sometimes it feels like my life started when Hannah Montana was born. But before Hannah, there was Miley. My fantasy was to light up the world with laughter, music, and iconic moments that last beyond my lifetime. Decades later, I continue to fulfill my purpose because of the love provided by my fans."

She added, "This series, 'Used To Be Young,' is inspired by my new single. Looking back on my life and sharing untold stories from 1992 until now."

She concluded by announcing, "Let’s start at the beginning…. Forever, Miley."

Miley asked her fans who wanted to know more about her journey to follow her on the TikTok page.

Fans flooded the comment section, showing support for the singer. One of the comments that garnered much attention wanted Miley to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show: "MILEY FOR SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW 2024." 

Another penned their emotions, saying, "You saved 2023." A third fan expressed, "As a fellow 92 baby, The impact both Hannah and Miley have had on our lives is unmeasurable."

