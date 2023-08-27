Britney Spears feels the ‘rug has been pulled from underneath after Sam Asghari split

Britney Spears is allegedly finding it very hard to adjust to life without Sam Asghari and is feeling like the ‘rug has been pulled from under her feet’.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by an inside source close to Entertainment Tonight.

The source in question broke their silence while referencing the emotions that are brewing behind the scenes.

Per the insider, Britney Spears feels “like the rug has been pulled from underneath her” since news of the split broke the internet.

At the moment her only aim is to try and “adjust to single life.”

Even “her friends are telling her that she is better off, but she doesn't want to acknowledge that because it is too painful.”

Whereas, in the case of Sam Asghari, the star is just “focused on moving on” from the marriage and has moved into a luxury high-rise situated on the border of Beverly Hills and Century City.

For those unversed with the split and the circumstances surrounding it, it was Sam Asghari that instigated everything and accused Spears of cheating on him, with the house help.

Where, as ET reports, “she’s adamant she didn’t cheat” and believes the marriage finally “came to an end” because of a “major blowup.”

How Sam Asghari feels about Britney Spears Divorce?

Sam Asghari broke his silence on the entire matter of his divorce, via an Instagram Story that reads, “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.”

He also said, “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”