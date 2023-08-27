Adam Sandler pays emotional tribute to late Bob Barker on Instagram

Adam Sandler took to Instagram on Saturday to share a heartfelt tribute in memory of the late Bob Barker, renowned host of The Price Is Right. Barker passed away at the age of 99, leading Sandler to express his emotions in a post that conveyed his grief.

The 56-year-old actor, known for his role in Murder Mystery, had a significant connection with Barker through their collaboration in the comedy film Happy Gilmore. In the movie, Barker made a memorable and amusing cameo appearance that left a lasting impact.

Accompanied by a series of nostalgic pictures, Sandler used the platform to reflect on his enduring friendship with Barker and the indelible influence the late game show host had on the entertainment industry. In the caption accompanying the images, Sandler affectionately described Barker as "The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me."

Sandler's sentiment was clear: Barker's passing was deeply felt, leaving a void that extended beyond his personal circle. The actor conveyed his condolences to Barker's family and expressed gratitude for the impact the late host had on their lives.



The tribute included a collection of photographs spanning various moments in their friendship. Among them was a snapshot from the 1996 MTV Movie Awards, capturing both Sandler and Barker holding an award they had won for Best Fight in a film. This image was a reminder of their playful camaraderie.

Their collaboration in Happy Gilmore was a notable highlight, with the two stars coming together for a comedic golf match. However, the match turned into a hilarious fist fight after Adam's character struggled due to a heckling crowd member, resulting in a memorable scene.

Sandler's Instagram post also featured cheerful photos of the duo taken at the premiere of Happy Gilmore in Los Angeles in February 1996. These images reflected their genuine friendship and shared enjoyment.

The bond between Sandler and Barker remained strong even beyond the film. In 2015, they reunited for Comedy Central's Night Of Too Many Stars special, reenacting their iconic fight in a hospital setting instead of a golf course.

The tribute culminated with a black and white photograph of a young Bob Barker, capturing a moment from his past and serving as a fitting tribute to a man who left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.