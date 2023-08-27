BTS Jungkook breaks silence on the ‘pressures’ of solo a debut

BTS Jungkook has just broken his silence over the pressure he felt while attempting to make his solo debut without the rest of the group.

He weighed in on everything during a candid interview with Weverse Magazine.

In the midst of this interview he also added, “I feel more pressure now than when I’m with the group.”

“But I think the way I come to terms with that has changed a bit seeing as my personality has changed so much.”

When asked “what made it change like that” the singer said, “maybe it was just time?”

Later on he also reflected on everything and added, “It gave me a chance to think about and accept that there must be a reason why they love me so much, even if I don’t know what it is.”

“I could finally acknowledge that they love me. So I asked on Weverse Live: Why do you guys like us?”

It was after that point that “I started to acknowledge myself, I started to feel like I don’t have to be so timid all the time,” he added before concluding.