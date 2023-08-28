 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle tries to outshine ‘those stick in the mud’ Windsors

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 28, 2023

Meghan Markle tries to outshine ‘those stick in the mud’ Windsors
Meghan Markle tries to outshine ‘those stick in the mud’ Windsors

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s main motivation for ‘do-goodery’ is to outshine ‘those stick-in-the-mud’ Windsors.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke down everything in a piece for News.com.au.

That piece addresses the couple’s desperation to appear as ‘do-gooders trying to save ethe planet and its people.

However, many of their attempts allegedly attempt to outshine the Windsors.

In reference to this Ms Elser explained, “What Aitch and Em needed to do was to remind the world that they are primarily (or at least want the world to see them primarily) as nonpareil do-gooders, saving the world with their positive vibes and big ideas, unlike those stick-in-the-mud Windsors.”

For those unversed, all of this has been issued in response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archwell video about cyberbullying.

This particularly is “not the only prong of Operation: Revive!” she added, because “there are a lot of highly enthusiastic exclamation marks flying around in team Archewell emails.”

She also attempted to address the shocking flip in narrative and added, “Such a coincidence that on the same day that this video came out, People magazine happened to take a break from diligently covering some reality TV divorce to put out a clutch of new, highly sympathetic stories about the Sussexes.”

More From Entertainment:

Adele scolds security for disturbing fan during Vegas gig

Adele scolds security for disturbing fan during Vegas gig

‘Barbie’ to become highest grossing Warner Bros. film ever as it reaches $1.34B video

‘Barbie’ to become highest grossing Warner Bros. film ever as it reaches $1.34B
Dave Chappelle celebrates 50th birthday with Busta Rhymes, Pete Davidson, and more

Dave Chappelle celebrates 50th birthday with Busta Rhymes, Pete Davidson, and more

Meghan Markle leaves King Charles ‘counting on Hail Marys’ video

Meghan Markle leaves King Charles ‘counting on Hail Marys’
Stunning Sofia Vergara rocks wide-legged jeans for dinner at Cecconi’s

Stunning Sofia Vergara rocks wide-legged jeans for dinner at Cecconi’s

Joe Jonas gets emotional as Jonas Brothers dedicate ‘Little Bird’ to fan’s late dad

Joe Jonas gets emotional as Jonas Brothers dedicate ‘Little Bird’ to fan’s late dad

Jackie Chan once made shocking admission about Kardashians: Watch

Jackie Chan once made shocking admission about Kardashians: Watch
Khloé Kardashian shares adorable snaps snuggling up with kids Tatum and True

Khloé Kardashian shares adorable snaps snuggling up with kids Tatum and True
Beyoncé's one request skyrockets sales, shoots up demand

Beyoncé's one request skyrockets sales, shoots up demand

‘Gone but not forgotten’: Pink remembers dad Jim Moore on 2nd death anniversary

‘Gone but not forgotten’: Pink remembers dad Jim Moore on 2nd death anniversary
BTS Jungkook breaks silence on the ‘pressures’ of solo a debut

BTS Jungkook breaks silence on the ‘pressures’ of solo a debut
Millie Bobby Brown opens up on unexpected friendship with Mark Wright, Michelle Keegan

Millie Bobby Brown opens up on unexpected friendship with Mark Wright, Michelle Keegan