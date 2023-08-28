Meghan Markle tries to outshine ‘those stick in the mud’ Windsors

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s main motivation for ‘do-goodery’ is to outshine ‘those stick-in-the-mud’ Windsors.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke down everything in a piece for News.com.au.

That piece addresses the couple’s desperation to appear as ‘do-gooders trying to save ethe planet and its people.

However, many of their attempts allegedly attempt to outshine the Windsors.

In reference to this Ms Elser explained, “What Aitch and Em needed to do was to remind the world that they are primarily (or at least want the world to see them primarily) as nonpareil do-gooders, saving the world with their positive vibes and big ideas, unlike those stick-in-the-mud Windsors.”

For those unversed, all of this has been issued in response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archwell video about cyberbullying.

This particularly is “not the only prong of Operation: Revive!” she added, because “there are a lot of highly enthusiastic exclamation marks flying around in team Archewell emails.”

She also attempted to address the shocking flip in narrative and added, “Such a coincidence that on the same day that this video came out, People magazine happened to take a break from diligently covering some reality TV divorce to put out a clutch of new, highly sympathetic stories about the Sussexes.”