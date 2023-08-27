 
Sunday, August 27, 2023
‘Gone but not forgotten’: Pink remembers dad Jim Moore on 2nd death anniversary

Pinks father died of prostate cancer at age 75
Pink remembered her father on his second death anniversary on Saturday with a touching post.

The 43-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a poignant post and a video featuring her late father, Jim Moore, a Vietnam veteran. The post marks two years since his passing.

In her caption, Pink expressed her deep longing for her father, noting that her children also feel the absence. She expressed her frustration with how swiftly time passes. Accompanying her words was a video clip showing her father engaging with her son Jameson, who was six at the time.

“Sometimes I hate how we have to be funny in order to avoid the hurt,” she continued. “Today it isn’t funny. Today it just hurts. I’m glad you don’t anymore though. You don’t hurt. I hope they still call you twinkle toes and that you’re still getting out of line. I hope you’re singing along. I hope you’re making everyone laugh.”

“I hope you feel this love, gone but not forgotten, Daddy Sir,” Pink concluded the heartfelt caption.

The endearing video clip also captured her father's playful interaction with the toddler. As the young child sat in an armchair, he cheekily tapped Moore on the shoulder. In response, her father pretended to theatrically topple backward.

“Hey you, why you hitting me?” Pink’s dad said in the video. He then began tickling his grandchild’s tummy. “Did I find the soft spot, huh?” he added. “Did I find the spot in that little belly, right there?” The toddler laughed as he tickled on.

Pink, who is also a mother to daughter Willow, 12, alongside Jameson, shared that her father's passing was a result of a battle with prostate cancer. In August 2021, she disclosed this heartbreaking news. Her father, Jim Moore, passed away at the age of 75.

