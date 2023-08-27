Dave Chappelle celebrates 50th birthday with Busta Rhymes, Pete Davidson, and more

Dave Chappelle's four shows in NYC featured many comedians and rappers to celebrate his birthday and the 50th anniversary of HipHop

Dave Chappelle recently concluded a series of four shows in New York City to commemorate his 50th birthday.

The performances were attended by a star-studded lineup of his famous friends, including John Mayer, Busta Rhymes, Common, T.I., and Pete Davidson, who mentioned that he had recently completed a stint in rehab.

During Chappelle's four-show stint in New York City, Pete Davidson took the stage and entertained the audience with his jokes. He shared that he had recently arrived in NYC after completing a period of time in rehab.

The Saturday Night Live star humorously addressed his drug use, commenting that as he approaches his 30th birthday in November, engaging in drug-related activities would no longer be perceived as cute.

During the celebration, Chapelle also acknowledged the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. As part of the festivities, renowned rappers Common, T.I., and Busta Rhymes took the stage and performed their popular hits.

Each artist expressed their admiration for Chappelle and shared warm moments with him, embracing him with a hug after their performances.

In addition to the rappers, musician John Mayer joined the celebration. Mayer showcased his musical talents by singing and playing the guitar during the event. He also engaged in playful banter and exchanged jokes with Chappelle, adding to the festive and lighthearted atmosphere of the celebration.

Chappelle's four shows at Madison Square Garden marked the beginning of his It's a Celebration Bitches Tour. The tour will continue with stops in various cities across the United States, including Cleveland, Detroit, New Orleans, Nashville, Chicago, and Kansas City, Missouri, throughout the fall.

Chappelle was joined by a lineup of special guests from both the comedy and music worlds during his shows at MSG. Comedic talents such as Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, Aziz Ansari, George Wallace, Lunell, Donnell Rawlings, and Earthquake made appearances on different nights.

In addition to the comedians, notable musical artists Nas, The Roots, De La Soul, Ludacris, Travis Scott, and Burna Boy also joined in the celebration, adding their own performances and contributions to the shows.