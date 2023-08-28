 
Monday, August 28, 2023
'Hannah Montana' star Mitchel Musso arrested on theft, intoxication charges

'Hannah Montana' star Mitchel Musso arrested on theft, intoxication charges

Mitchel Musso, famously known for starring as Oliver Oken in Disney's Hannah Montana, was reportedly arrested in Texas. Mitchel was arrested on Saturday evening after the officers responded to a phone call in Rockwall, TX.

The people allegedly accused Musso of stealing items from the food market and acting belligerent, which prompted the police to arrest the actor.

According to TMZ, Michel allegedly stole a snack of the potato variety, and when asked by staff to pay for it, he became abusive. The Hannah Montana star was hauled to jail following the arrival of the cops outside the hotel and finding Mitchel under the influence; moreover, there were several outstanding traffic warrants in his name.

According to the Police, the actor has been charged with public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired registration, failure to display a driver's license, and violating a promise to appear notice.

It was also reported that the star was later released for the time being on a bond of $1,000.

Mitchel has had a successful acting career as he starred in several shows, including Phineas and Ferb, Pair of Kings, and PrankStars.

