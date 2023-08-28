 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Steve Harvey sets the score straight on personal life rumours

Steve Harvey's patience ran out when the cheating allegations related to his wife buzzed the internet. And at a recent event, he addressed those accusations.

Speaking at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta, the comedian said on Sunday, "Before I get started, just let me say, I'm fine. Marjorie's fine." as he shut down the rumors linking his partner with their bodyguard and personal chef.

In the viral Tiktok clip, he continued to rage on, "I don't know what y'all doing, but find something else to do 'cause we fine. Lord have mercy. Man."

Adding, "I ain't got no time for rumors and gossip. God's been good to me, I'm still shining."

Connected since 1990, Steve and Marjorie walked down the aisle in 2007.

Gushing about his wife, the 66-year-old told PEOPLE in 2012, "I'd never been in a healthy adult relationship. I'd never been loyal, I'd never been fully respected."

The three-time married comedian also adopted his better half's three kids from a previous relationship.

