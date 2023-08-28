Darius Jackson doubles down on Keke Palmer's 30th birthday tribute

Darius Jackson shared another birthday tribute to Keke Palmer on her 30th birthday as, in the latest, the fitness trainer also added their newborn baby in the special message.

Taking to Twitter, the 28-year-old shared a snippet of the Nope star with their six-month son Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

In the clip, the mother-of-one was heard saying, "Let em' cook," while kissing him on the cheek, drawing the baby's giggles.

Captioned the post, he penned, "Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being," he continued. "Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs!"

The post came amidst the pair's stunned fans, shrugging off their alleged disputes and separation rumours and reuniting on the actress's birthday.

Joining on Instagram Live, the couple celebrated the special day who previously called out each other.

Starting with Darius's now-deleted tweet for calling out his partner's skimpy outfit at Usher's party two months ago.

Following, Keke indirectly threw shade at him by appearing on the Grammy winner's Boyfriend music video.