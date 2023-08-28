Kate Middleton approached to show dance moves in collaboration for 'live shows'

Kate Middletom's team is reportedly in talks with Jax Jones for what the musician says a collaboration for one of his shows this year.



Speaking to The Sun, he said, "I am talking to Kate’s team about doing a special visual for my shows of her dancing."

However, Kensington Palace is not expected to confirm whether the Princess of Wales would agree to show her dance moves in Jones "Live Shows".

The musician's announcement came just days after Kate Middleton's husband received harsh criticism for skipping the final of the Women's World Cup.

Jax Jones said, "That would be sick, right? I wanted to do it for the Summertime ball but it’s still in progress. You know you’ve got to use those connections."

"I am seeing them again in December. We are shooting a bunch of content — they haven’t shot it down as an idea."

Jax went onto add that you cannot just turn up with a camera and start filming Kate as he says there are a lot of channels you need to go through first.

He also added that he initially wanted Kate and husband Prince William to be in the dancing visuals but said he would be more than happy if he could get just one of them on board.



