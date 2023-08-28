'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star shares bittersweet anecdote with Larry David

Curb Your Enthusiasm hit-duo Larry David and Richard Lewis were not always die-hard pals as the latter recalled their first interaction was anything but friendly.

In a chat with The Spectator, the comedian remembered meeting "cocky" Seinfeld co-creator at the summer sports camp in their preteens era.

"I disliked him intensely. He was cocky, he was arrogant," the 76-year-old revealed.

"When we played baseball I tried to hit him with the ball: we were arch rivals. I couldn't wait for the camp to be over just to get away from Larry. I'm sure he felt the same way."

But the ice melted over a decade later when the pair bumped into each other in New York as both were stand-up comedians there.

The Anything But Love star looked back on the meetup, noting that both failed to recognize each other as so many years went down the lane.

"I looked at his face and I said, 'There's something about you, man, that spooks me.' Just saying that spooks everyone!" adding that Larry replied, "'You're Richard Lewis!'"

"'You're Larry David!'… I was yelling at him, he was yelling at me."

In April, meanwhile, the actor took to Twitter, now X, to reveal he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and announced retirement from acting before adding that he was part of the upcoming 12th season of the hit sitcom.

"It was just an amazing season and I'm so grateful to be a part of that show," he continued.

"I'm finished with stand-up. I'm just focusing on writing and acting," he said. "I have Parkinson's disease but I'm under a doctor's care and everything is cool.

I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog and I love all my friends and my fans. And now you know where it's been at the last three and a half years. God bless you."