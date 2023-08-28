VMAs 2023: Shakira to receive Video Vanguard Award

Shakira will be honored with this year's Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 Video Music Awards (VMAs), said MTV on Monday.

The VMAs will be aired live from New Jersey's Prudential Center on Sept. 12.

Six of the four-time Moon Person winner's music videos — including "Hips Don't Lie" and "Waka Waka" — have surpassed a billion views on YouTube

The Columbian singer would also perform at the awards show, where she's previously won four Moon Person trophies, according to PEOPLE.

The publication reported that the Waka Waka singer is up for four categories at the ceremony: artist of the year, best collaboration for "TQG" with Karol G as well as best Latin for both "TQG" and "Acróstico."



Bruce Gilmer, Paramount's president of music, said in a statement, "Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She's a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music."

He added, "Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level."



