Kevin Costner returns to Santa Barbara home after estranged wife Christine finally leaves

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine left the Santa Barbara home after a long battle in court over it

Actor Kevin Costner has returned to his home base in Santa Barbara, California, after a trip to Glasgow, Scotland.

The 68-year-old Yellowstone star was seen disembarking from a private plane and getting into a white Land Rover Defender SUV.

This return to the U.S. comes ahead of a court hearing in his ongoing divorce proceedings with estranged wife Christine.

Christine, 49, is seeking an increase in child support, requesting $175,057 per month, up from the current $129,000. Court documents indicate that her request is based on forensic analysis of Kevin's financial situation, showing an average cash flow of $19,248,467 per year.

The couple filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage, and they share three children: Cayden (16), Hayes (14), and Grace (13). Following a court order, Christine has moved out of the family home and is focused on ensuring the well-being of everyone involved.

Christine is also entitled to a $1.5 million payout as part of their premarital agreement, a detail she previously expressed feeling pressured to sign.

Kevin's representative had released a statement expressing sadness over the circumstances leading to their divorce. "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."