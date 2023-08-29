 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Prince Harry has 'regrets' of leaving UK 'without a doubt': Expert

Prince Harry will regret leaving the UK as life is becoming tougher for him.

The Duke of Sussex, who exited the Royal Family in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle, feels he took his blood relative 'for granted.'

Kieran Elsby, PR expert and Director of Media PR Global, told The Mirror: "Without a doubt Harry will regret leaving the Royal Family. There are undisputable advantages to being a part of such a distinguished family, which he will now realise he took for granted."

He said: "It's about being part of a legacy that has shaped history. He needs to ensure he lands on the right side of history, as historically those who have left, haven’t."

Mr Elsby added: "Let's not forget the privileges and lifestyle that being a royal entails. The resources and support that come with the title are luxuries that few can experience. You can see that funding and security have been a major stumbling block for Harry since he left."

"The sense of duty and responsibility that comes with being a royal must have provided a deep sense of purpose. Having a role that contributes to the to society is fulfilling," he noted.

