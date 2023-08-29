Hailey Bieber turns heads in off-the-shoulder red dress

Hailey Bieber made her fans go wild as she stepped out in a glamorous and stunning ruby-stain dress. She was set to make a guest appearance on Good Morning America on Monday morning in New York City.

Hailey turned heads as she rocked a knee-length, tight, fiery off-the-shoulder red dress that showed off her incredible figure.

The stunning 26-year-old model paired the classy dress with bright red open-toe heels and a glossy matching red clutch. She added to her glamorous look by wearing a stylish gold watch, an anklet, and small gold hoops.

She accessorised her ensemble by wearing a silver necklace featuring the word "B", which is speculated by some fans to be a reference to her husband "Justin Bieber" whereas some fans believe that it refers to the family name "Baldwin".

Hailey Bieber turns heads in off-the-shoulder red dress (GC: Images)

According to the Mirror, The Rhode founder was seen embracing the trend she recently kicked off on TikTok by wearing her signature Strawberry Girl makeup for her appearance at the morning show.

Fans went gaga seeing their favourite model looking stunning in a red dress and took to Twitter, now X, to show their admiration, as one of the fans wrote, "The most elegant princess in the world."

Another expressed, "I can't handle the beauty that this woman carries; she is without a doubt perfect."